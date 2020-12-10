Luby's Christmas Holiday Offerings

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) ("Luby's"), is offering Christmas cheer with Holiday Packages so you can spend time with your family and friends while Luby's does the cooking. Holiday Packaged offerings can range from full-blown meal packages starting at $69.95, to individual sides, entrees, and deserts, and even a Trimmings Package to accompany your home cooked meals for $29.95. Call 1-877-GO-LUBYS or order online at www.lubys.com.

Luby's prepares made-from-scratch-meals sure to please everyone. We recommend you order 48 hours in advance. For a custom order or special event, we recommend 72 hours in advance. In addition, purchase of $250 or more in Gift Cards, receive $20 to use on any purchase in January of 2021. Santa's Cookies are also on sale at both Luby's and Fuddruckers for $5.00.

Todd Coutee, Luby's Chief Operating Officer commented, "We would like to remind guests that our doors are open, and we are excited to continue serving our loyal community during the holidays. We will be serving guests up until the day before Christmas, then restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day for our family of employees to celebrate the holiday before we open again on December 26th. The last pick up order time for Holiday Package offerings is December 24th at 4:00 p.m. Central. We are humbled by the amount of holiday orders we have received this year so far and we are looking forward to continuing to serve you and your family and friends for this holiday season. Starting in January, at Fuddruckers we will be offering the new Frito Pie Burger and sweet cherry cream soda. At Luby's and Fuddruckers, we have something for everyone."

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) operates two core restaurant brands: Luby's Cafeterias and Fuddruckers. Luby's is also the franchisor for the Fuddruckers restaurant brand. In addition, through its Luby's Culinary Contract Services business segment, Luby's provides food service management to sites consisting of healthcare, corporate dining locations, sports stadiums, and sales through retail grocery stores.

