QuinStreet to Participate in Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow with Craig-Hallum Capital Group

December 10, 2020 | About: NAS:QNST -0.34%

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplace technologies and services for the financial services and home services industries, today announced that management will participate in a virtual non-deal roadshow ("NDR") with Craig-Hallum Capital Group on Wednesday and Thursday December 16th and 17th, 2020.

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplace technologies and services for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

Investor Contact
Hayden Blair
(650) 578-7824
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quinstreet-to-participate-in-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-with-craig-hallum-capital-group-301190727.html

SOURCE QuinStreet, Inc.


