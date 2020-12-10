Bunge Limited Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 2, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 16, 2021.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.21875 per share on its 4.875% cumulative convertible perpetual preference shares, payable on March 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2021.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and has 24,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 350 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain facilities, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

