Leidos to Acquire 1901 Group, Enhancing Cloud and Digital Modernization Capabilities

RESTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) ("Leidos"), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 1901 Group, a leading provider for managed IT services and cloud solutions in the private and public market.

1901 Group delivers leading cloud, cybersecurity and enterprise-scale digital modernization services and capabilities that improve performance and reduce costs. Their unique approach applies technology and process automation to a set of repeatable and reusable services. This provides customers with complete flexibility to tailor their needs across a spectrum of support models – from off-premise managed services to traditional on-premise support, as well as a targeted mix of hybrid models. The company, founded in 2009, was established on the principle that IT can be efficiently delivered as an outcome-based service. 1901 Group brings a strategic, transformative approach to IT service delivery with over a decade of experience delivering IT to the federal marketplace.

The acquisition of 1901 Group will advance Leidos' position in the digital modernization market and expand its ability to address the accelerating cloud and IT services markets. This will allow Leidos to respond to growing customer demand for more fixed-priced, utility-based business arrangements. Leidos will also leverage 1901's proven IT, cloud factories and fully-integrated service delivery platforms.

"We are pleased to welcome 1901 Group's team of digital transformation experts who share Leidos' commitment to making the world safer, healthier and more efficient through IT," said Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone. "Leidos and 1901 Group both strive to provide customers with progressive, agile and secure solutions. Together, we will be better positioned to continue successfully providing these critical solutions while navigating growing trends in the IT marketplace."

"1901 Group will provide substantial new capabilities to enhance the value we bring to existing defense customers and position Leidos to meet the growing demand for cloud-based solutions in the defense market," said Leidos Defense Group President Gerry Fasano. "The Leidos Defense Group will work to ensure these new capabilities are readily accessible to enhance our offerings and pursuits across the company."

"1901 Group is very excited about our future with Leidos," said 1901 Group Founder and CEO Sonu Singh. "We have closely shared values based upon a commitment to our customers, our employees, and our mission of utilizing untapped IT talent across all geographies. The opportunities this acquisition will unlock by combining our Enterprise IT Operations Centers and secure FedRAMP platform with the unmatched depth and scale of Leidos sets us up for great success. We look forward to closing this deal and officially becoming a part of Leidos."

Transaction Details

Leidos expects to fund the $215 million purchase price with cash on hand.

Approvals and Timing

The Board of Directors of both companies unanimously approved the transaction. It is expected to close the first quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

Advisors

Holland & Knight, LLP is serving as legal advisor to Leidos. Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP is serving as legal advisor to 1901 Group, and Baird served as exclusive advisor to 1901 Group on this transaction.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About 1901 Group

1901 Group is a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions in the public and private sector market that delivers improved service delivery by leveraging our FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24/7 support of end-users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission-critical systems. Headquartered in Reston, VA, 1901 Group has three offices in Virginia (Reston, Blacksburg, Abingdon), plus personnel in more than 26 locations across the United States. The 1901 Group family includes over 400 experts serving customers worldwide. We support a highly skilled workforce with a ratio of 2/1 technology certifications to engineers and have been recognized as one of Virginia's Fantastic 50 fastest growing businesses.

