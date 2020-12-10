  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Mary Chris Jammet Joins the Boards of Directors of Adams Diversified Equity Fund and Adams Natural Resources Fund

December 10, 2020 | About: NYSE:ADX -0.41% NYSE:PEO +2.2%

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2020

BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boards of Directors of Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO), two of the nation's oldest closed-end funds, announce the election of Mary Chris Jammet as an independent director of the Funds, effective December 10, 2020.

Adams Funds (PRNewsFoto/Adams Funds)

Ms. Jammet is a seasoned investment management professional and experienced corporate board member who brings more than 30 years of experience to Adams Funds. Currently a Principal with Bristol Partners, Ms. Jammet served as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at global asset management firm Legg Mason, Inc. (now Franklin Templeton), where she was responsible for $20 billion in client assets before retiring in 2013. In 2014, Ms. Jammet was elected to the Board of Directors of MGM Resorts International (MGM). Ms. Jammet is an Audit Committee Financial Expert and, in July 2020, she received a CERT Certificate in Cybersecurity Oversight from Carnegie Mellon University's Software Engineering Institute. Ms. Jammet is a former Corporate Director for Payless. She currently serves as an Advisor to Loyola University Maryland's Finance Department and is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors, as well as the Women Corporate Directors Foundation. Ms. Jammet received her undergraduate degree in Finance from Towson University and her graduate degree in Finance from Loyola University Maryland.

"Mary Chris brings a wealth of experience in investment management to Adams Funds," said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of the Funds. "We look forward to her insights and contributions."

"I am honored and excited to join the Boards of Directors for Adams Funds," said Ms. Jammet. "Adams Funds has two of the most well-respected closed-end funds in the market today. I am grateful for the opportunity to be a steward for these historic Funds and I look forward to working with the Boards and contributing to the Funds' growth and success."

###

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact:
Lyn Walther
Director of Shareholder Communications
Adams Funds
410.752.5900 or 800.638.2479
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mary-chris-jammet-joins-the-boards-of-directors-of-adams-diversified-equity-fund-and-adams-natural-resources-fund-301190807.html

SOURCE Adams Funds


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)