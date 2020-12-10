Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone Sold $3.8 million of Shares

CEO of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher Richard Anzalone (insider trades) sold 55,000 shares of ARWR on 12/09/2020 at an average price of $68.73 a share. The total sale was $3.8 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development of medicine to treat diseases such as hepatitis B, and thrombosis with a genetic origin, primarily divided by the overproduction of one or more proteins. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $7.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.005000 with and P/S ratio of 84.26. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 55,000 shares of ARWR stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $68.73. The price of the stock has increased by 7.67% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Scientific Officer Curt Bradshaw sold 31,250 shares of ARWR stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $69.06. The price of the stock has increased by 7.16% since.

Chief Medical Officer Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of ARWR stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $69.39. The price of the stock has increased by 6.65% since.

