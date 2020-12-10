  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone Sold $3.8 million of Shares

December 10, 2020 | About: ARWR +7.41%

CEO of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher Richard Anzalone (insider trades) sold 55,000 shares of ARWR on 12/09/2020 at an average price of $68.73 a share. The total sale was $3.8 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development of medicine to treat diseases such as hepatitis B, and thrombosis with a genetic origin, primarily divided by the overproduction of one or more proteins. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $7.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.005000 with and P/S ratio of 84.26. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 55,000 shares of ARWR stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $68.73. The price of the stock has increased by 7.67% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Scientific Officer Curt Bradshaw sold 31,250 shares of ARWR stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $69.06. The price of the stock has increased by 7.16% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of ARWR stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $69.39. The price of the stock has increased by 6.65% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ARWR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)