Biglari Holdings Inc (BH) Chairman and CEO Sardar Biglari, Bought $1.6 million of Shares

December 10, 2020 | About: BH +6.75%

Chairman and CEO of Biglari Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sardar Biglari, (insider trades) bought 11,054 shares of BH on 12/09/2020 at an average price of $141.16 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1.6 million.

Biglari Holdings Inc owns subsidiaries engaged in business activities, including media, property and casualty insurance, and restaurants. It is primarily involved in franchising and operating of restaurants. Biglari Holdings Inc has a market cap of $383.680 million; its shares were traded at around $122.490000 with and P/S ratio of 0.50. Biglari Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Biglari Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Sardar Biglari, bought 11,054 shares of BH stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $141.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.23% since.
  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Sardar Biglari, bought 4,333 shares of BH stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $113.98. The price of the stock has increased by 7.47% since.
  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Sardar Biglari, bought 5,302 shares of BH stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $111.99. The price of the stock has increased by 9.38% since.
  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Sardar Biglari, bought 23,613 shares of BH stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $109.67. The price of the stock has increased by 11.69% since.
  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Sardar Biglari, bought 37,059 shares of BH stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $102.84. The price of the stock has increased by 19.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director John Garrett Cardwell bought 100 shares of BH stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $119.42. The price of the stock has increased by 2.57% since.
  • Director John Garrett Cardwell bought 200 shares of BH stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $101.86. The price of the stock has increased by 20.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BH, click here

.

