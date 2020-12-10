Perficient Inc (PRFT) Chairman and CEO Jeffrey S Davis Sold $1.7 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Perficient Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey S Davis (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of PRFT on 12/10/2020 at an average price of $47.31 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Perficient Inc provides a variety of information technology services such as big data analytics, technology platform implementations, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, business integration and others. Perficient Inc has a market cap of $1.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.910000 with a P/E ratio of 46.00 and P/S ratio of 2.56. Perficient Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Perficient Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Perficient Inc. .

Director David S Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of PRFT stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $48.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.64% since.

