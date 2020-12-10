Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) President and CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sold $3.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Smartsheet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Patrick Mader (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of SMAR on 12/09/2020 at an average price of $67.02 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.
Smartsheet Inc has a market cap of $8.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.070000 with and P/S ratio of 23.32. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Smartsheet Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- President and CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 50,000 shares of SMAR stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $67.02. The price of the stock has increased by 3.06% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Chief Revenue Officer Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of SMAR stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $69.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.
- Chief Marketing Officer Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of SMAR stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $73.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.72% since.
- Director Geoffrey T Barker sold 30,000 shares of SMAR stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $53.36. The price of the stock has increased by 29.44% since.
