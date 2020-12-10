Tricida Inc (TCDA) CFO and EVP Geoffrey M. Parker Bought $101,700 of Shares

CFO and EVP of Tricida Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Geoffrey M. Parker (insider trades) bought 15,000 shares of TCDA on 12/10/2020 at an average price of $6.78 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $101,700.
Tricida Inc has a market cap of $343.250 million; its shares were traded at around $6.840000 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Tricida Inc. .
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO and EVP Geoffrey M. Parker bought 15,000 shares of TCDA stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $6.78. The price of the stock has increased by 0.88% since.
