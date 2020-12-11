US Indexes Close Mixed Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,999.26 on Thursday with a loss of 69.55 points or -0.23%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,668.10 for a loss of 4.72 points or -0.13%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,405.81 for a gain of 66.85 points or 0.54%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 22.52 for a gain of 0.25 points or 1.12%.

Thursday's Market Movers

The major U.S. indexes closed with mixed returns on Thursday.

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel gave its approval for Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Covid-19 vaccine. paving the way for a full emergency use authorization approval by the FDA.

In Europe, the European Central Bank (ECB) expanded asset purchases. It will buy more bonds in a now $2.2 trillion program. The ECB also said it will offer new low rate loans for banks. The ECB kept its lowest interest rate offering at -0.5%.

In other news:

853,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, up from 716,000. Continuing jobless claims were 5.757 million, up from 5.527 million.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) were fined in France over cookies procedures.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) reported earnings. Revenue of $9.8 billion increased 2.0% year over year and beat estimates by $20 million. Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.80 beat estimates by $0.04 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beat estimates by $0.06.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) gained 112.81% in its first day of trading.

Energy and biotech led the day's gains while industrials led losses.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.2% in November following a 0% change. Year over year the CPI is up 1.2%. The Core Consumer Price Index excluding food and energy increased 0.2% in November. Year over year the Core CPI is up 1.6%.

The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.065%, eight-week bills at a rate of 0.075% and 30-year bonds at a rate of 1.665%. .

The Treasury's November monthly budget statement showed a deficit of -$145 billion following a deficit of -$284 billion.

Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market report. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average was unchanged at 2.71%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage average was also unchanged at 2.26%.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,922.70 for a gain of 20.56 points or 1.08%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,095.22 for a gain of 5.38 points or 0.49%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 13,315.75 for a gain of 198.23 points or 1.51%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,943.67 for a gain of 33.63 points or 0.38%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,246.20 for a gain of 5.71 points or 0.25%; the S&P 100 at 1,679.25 for a loss of 1.83 points or -0.11%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,401.74 for a gain of 37.11 points or 0.30%; the Russell 3000 at 2,193.51 for a gain of 2.99 points or 0.14%; the Russell 1000 at 2,069.33 for a gain of 1.51 points or 0.073%; the Wilshire 5000 at 38,284.75 for a gain of 35.68 points or 0.093%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 690.67 for a loss of 1.60 points or -0.23%.

