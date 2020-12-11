  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Corida Corporation Retains PCAOB Auditor

December 11, 2020 | About: CORG -12.94%

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corida Corporation today announced that (OTCM: CORG) it has retained PCAOB registered accounting firm, BF Borgers CPA, PC to conduct an audit of its Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2019 and 2020.

Upon completion of the audit, the Company intends to become a fully reporting company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, the Company plans to seek a listing on an exchange.

The company anticipates that the audits and a filing will be completed during the first quarter of 2021.

Cordia is developing virtual restaurants and ghost kitchen opportunities with recognized brands and celebrities. It expects to offer its celebrity and brand menus in approximately 1000 restaurants and ghost kitchens over the next twelve months. Restaurants are able to apply for current and upcoming menus at the company’s website (www.virtualdiningbrands.com).

[email protected]
213-915-6673

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to being able to produce audited financial statements, list its securities on an exchange, including developing the Company's business model, creating menu items, securing celebrity partnerships and developing virtual restaurants and adding any franchises. Company's plans described above and otherwise are contingent upon adequate financing, of which there are no assurances. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial results. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.


