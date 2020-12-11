CI Financial Reports Record Total Assets of $215.6 Billion

(“CI”) (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) today reported preliminary assets under management as at November 30, 2020 of $133.3 billion and wealth management assets of $82.3 billion, for total assets of $215.6 billion. These results represent month-end record highs for wealth management assets and total assets for CI.

U.S. wealth management assets increased by 7.1% to $16.6 billion in November. The increase is partially attributable to the [url="]previously+announced+acquisition+of+Bowling+Portfolio+Management+LLC[/url] of Cincinnati, which closed during the month. CI’s U.S. wealth management business also includes its interests in Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, and Surevest LLC. Year-over-year comparisons are not available given that CI has acquired its U.S. wealth management businesses in 2020.





CI FINANCIAL CORP.











November 30, 2020











PRELIMINARY MONTH-END STATISTICS







ENDING ASSETS







Nov. 30/20





(billions)







Oct. 31/20





(billions)







%





Change







Nov. 30/19





(billions)







%





Change







Core assets under management1







$127.9







$120.5







6.1%







$131.5







-2.7%







U.S. assets under management







$5.4







$5.1







5.9%







$-







n/a







Total assets under management







$133.3







$125.6







6.1%







$131.5







1.4%







Canadian wealth management







$65.7







$61.5







6.8%







$49.9







31.7%







U.S. wealth management







$16.6







$15.5







7.1%







$-







n/a







Total wealth management







$82.3







$77.0







6.9%







$49.9







64.9%







TOTAL







$215.6







$202.6







6.4%







$181.4







18.9%





MONTHLY CORE AVERAGE

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT



Nov. 30/20





(billions)







Oct. 31/20





(billions)







%





Change







Monthly average







$126.3







$123.9







1.9%





FISCAL QUARTER CORE AVERAGE

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT



Nov. 30/20





(billions)







Sept. 30/20





(billions)







%





Change







Fiscal quarter average







$125.1







$124.6







0.4%





FISCAL YEAR CORE AVERAGE

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT



Fiscal 2020





(billions)







Fiscal 2019





(billions)







%





Change







Fiscal year average







$123.7







$129.8







-4.7%





EQUITY

(millions)



Total outstanding shares (TSX)







209.9







QTD weighted avg. shares







209.5





FINANCIAL POSITION

(millions)



Long-term debt







$1,575







Total gross debt







$1,969







December maturity







$394







Cash







$112





[url="]%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3ECI+Financial+Corp.%3C%2Fspan%3E[/url]CI’s assets under management increased by $7.7 billion or 6.1% in the month of November and by 1.4% year-over-year. Core average assets under management for the quarter-to-date were $125.1 billion, an increase of 0.4% over the third quarter of 2020. Core assets under management are those managed by CI’s Canadian and Australian subsidiaries.CI’s total wealth management assets, at $82.3 billion, increased by $5.3 billion or 6.9% in the month of November and by $32.4 billion or 64.9% from November 30, 2019. Canadian wealth management assets grew to $65.7 billion, up $4.2 billion or 6.8% in November and up $15.8 billion or 31.7% for the 12-month period.Canadian wealth management assets include the assets of Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Limited, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Private Counsel LP, CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.) and Virtual Brokers.Further information about CI’s assets and financial position can be found below in the tables of statistics and on its website, [url="]www.cifinancial.com[/url]. These are the only statistics authorized by CI, and CI takes no responsibility for reporting by any external sources.CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in wealth management through Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), CI Investment Services Inc., Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC and Surevest LLC. Further information is available at [url="]www.cifinancial.com.[/url]

