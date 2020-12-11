  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Ferroglobe regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement and maintains listing

December 11, 2020

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC ( GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange LLC (“Nasdaq”), notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of Nasdaq listing rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Requirement”).

This notification confirms that Ferroglobe has remedied its prior deficiency relating to the Minimum Bid Requirement and that no further action is required by the Company to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe Ferroglobe’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to Ferroglobe and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Ferroglobe’s control.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Gaurav Mehta Executive Vice President - Investor Relations
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Executive Director – Communications & Public Affairs
[email protected]

