Ferroglobe regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement and maintains listing

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC ( GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange LLC (“Nasdaq”), notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of Nasdaq listing rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Requirement”).



This notification confirms that Ferroglobe has remedied its prior deficiency relating to the Minimum Bid Requirement and that no further action is required by the Company to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

