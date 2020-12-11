Ra Medical Systems Announces the Availability of its Webcast Event Discussing the Role of Excimer Lasers in the Treatment of Psoriasis During the Pandemic

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) announces the availability of its webcast event,, discussing the use of excimer lasers such as the Pharos excimer laser system for the treatment of psoriasis during the pandemic. The event, featuring Theodore J. Daly, MD, FAAD, FSPD, FASD, Director of Garden City Dermatology, is available [url="]here[/url].During the webcast, Dr. Daly reviews the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) guidance on the use of immunosuppressive agents during the pandemic. He further discusses the day-to-day impact of COVID-19 on his clinical practice and individual patient treatment regimens, including the use of excimer lasers as a valuable treatment modality.“Infection is always a concern when using biologics or other immunosuppressants, especially when treating patients with psoriasis who also have comorbidities,” said Dr. Daly. “The concern for suppressing the immune system is even greater during the COVID-19 pandemic. Using an excimer laser is a safe and viable option for these patients, and it has produced effective results for patients in my practice.”“We thank Dr. Daly for his instructive presentation with useful information for treating patients during this challenging time, and for sharing his success with Pharos excimer laser,” said Will McGuire, Ra Medical Systems CEO., a triple board certified dermatologist who has been in practice for 37 years, is a staff member at the Mt. Sinai Icahn School of Medicine. He focuses on the treatment of psoriasis and has used excimer lasers for more than 20 years. He has authored numerous publications and has been featured on the Today Show and Fox and Friends, and in interviews on CNN and MSNBC among others. He is in private practice at Garden City Dermatology and The Garden Spa in Garden City, Long Island, NY.Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017 the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. 