Business Wire
Articles 

Securityholders Approve Fixed Administration Fees for 19 CI Global Asset Management ETFs

December 11, 2020 | About: TSX:CIX -0.6% NYSE:CIXX +0% TSX:CSY +0% TSX:RIT +0.44%


CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced that securityholders have voted in favour of its proposal (the “Proposal”) to implement fixed administration fees for each series of 19 CI GAM exchange-traded funds (the “ETFs”).



Under the Proposal, first announced on September 25, 2020, fixed administration fees will replace the current variable operating expenses being charged to the ETFs effective on or before January 1, 2021. Once the Proposal is implemented, CI Investments Inc., as manager of the ETFs, will be responsible for the operating expenses of each ETF, other than certain expenses (“Certain Expenses”), in exchange for the payment by the ETF of a fixed administration fee. The MER of each series of an ETF will consist of the management fee, the fixed administration fee, Certain Expenses and applicable taxes.



The approval of securityholders of an ETF is required to implement the Proposal for a particular ETF. At the adjourned special meetings of the ETFs held on December 10, 2020, securityholders of the following ETFs approved the respective Proposal:



Fund name



Ticker(s)



CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF



CIC



CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF



CSY



CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF



FQC



Previously, at the special meetings of the ETFs held on December 3, 2020, securityholders of the following ETFs have approved the respective Proposal:



Fund name



Ticker(s)



CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF



FDV



CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF



FSF



CI First Asset Active Credit ETF



FAO, FAO.U



CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF



FIG, FIG.U



CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF



FAI



CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF



FLB



CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF



FBE



CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF



FPR



CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF



RIT



CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF



FGB



CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF



FGO, FGO.U



CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF



FLI



CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund*



FSB, FSB.U



CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF



FBU



CI First Asset European Bank ETF



FHB



CI First Asset U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF



SID



*Formerly CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF.



More information about CI GAM’s ETF lineup is available at [url="]www.firstasset.com[/url].



About CI Global Asset Management



CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at [url="]www.ci.com[/url]. CI GAM is a subsidiary of [url="]CI+Financial+Corp.[/url] (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $215.6 billion in total assets as at November 30, 2020.



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about mutual funds and ETFs is contained in their respective prospectus. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.



This communication is provided as a general source of information and should not be considered personal, legal, accounting, tax or investment advice, or construed as an endorsement or recommendation of any entity or security discussed. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies.



CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.



©CI Investments Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005062/en/


Comments

