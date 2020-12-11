Securityholders Approve Fixed Administration Fees for 19 CI Global Asset Management ETFs





Fund name







Ticker(s)







CI First Asset CanBanc Income Class ETF







CIC







CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF







CSY







CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF







FQC









Fund name







Ticker(s)







Fund name







Ticker(s)







CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF







FDV







CI First Asset Global Financial Sector ETF







FSF







CI First Asset Active Credit ETF







FAO, FAO.U







CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF







FIG, FIG.U







CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF







FAI







CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF







FLB







CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF







FBE







CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF







FPR







CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF







RIT







CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF







FGB







CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF







FGO, FGO.U







CI First Asset U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF







FLI







CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund*







FSB, FSB.U







CI First Asset U.S. Buyback Index ETF







FBU







CI First Asset European Bank ETF







FHB







CI First Asset U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF







SID





CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced that securityholders have voted in favour of its proposal (the “Proposal”) to implement fixed administration fees for each series of 19 CI GAM exchange-traded funds (the “ETFs”).Under the Proposal, first announced on September 25, 2020, fixed administration fees will replace the current variable operating expenses being charged to the ETFs effective on or before January 1, 2021. Once the Proposal is implemented, CI Investments Inc., as manager of the ETFs, will be responsible for the operating expenses of each ETF, other than certain expenses (“Certain Expenses”), in exchange for the payment by the ETF of a fixed administration fee. The MER of each series of an ETF will consist of the management fee, the fixed administration fee, Certain Expenses and applicable taxes.The approval of securityholders of an ETF is required to implement the Proposal for a particular ETF. At the adjourned special meetings of the ETFs held on December 10, 2020, securityholders of the following ETFs approved the respective Proposal:Previously, at the special meetings of the ETFs held on December 3, 2020, securityholders of the following ETFs have approved the respective Proposal:More information about CI GAM’s ETF lineup is available at [url="]www.firstasset.com[/url].CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at [url="]www.ci.com[/url]. CI GAM is a subsidiary of [url="]CI+Financial+Corp.[/url] (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $215.6 billion in total assets as at November 30, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005062/en/