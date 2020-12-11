  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

SANUWAVE Health to Participate in LD Micro Main Event XIII

December 11, 2020 | About: SNWV +0%

Highlights Significant Growth in Wound Care Franchise at Premier Small Cap Investor Conference

Fourth Quarter 2020 Product Revenue to Grow 50% Sequentially; Fiscal 2021 Revenue to Increase More Than 300%

SUWANEE, GA, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. ( SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures, today announced that Company management will participate in the upcoming LD Micro Main Event XIII taking place virtually December 14-15, 2020.

Kevin A. Richardson, II, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE Health, will give a corporate presentation on December 14, 2020 at 10:00 am Eastern time.

“The growing traction we are gaining in the advanced wound care market continues to build and we are on track to increase our revenue in the fourth quarter by approximately 50% compared with the record revenue reported for the third quarter of 2020. Based on the increasing adoption of our key energy transfer technology platforms, we now expect our 2021 product revenue to grow three-fold, underscoring the great need for effective advanced wound care treatments such as dermaPACE and UltraMist,” commented Mr. Richardson. “We are delighted to be highlighting the compelling value proposition of our growing advanced wound care franchise before an audience of small cap investors seeking significant growth opportunities such as SANUWAVE Health.”

Mr. Richardson’s presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed here. In addition, the presentation will be archived on the Company’s website at www.sanuwave.com.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (SNWV) (www.SANUWAVE.com) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented noninvasive and biological response activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures. Through its recent acquisition of Celularity’s UltraMIST® assets, SANUWAVE now combines two highly complementary and market-cleared energy transfer technologies and two human tissue biologic products, which creates a platform of scale with an end-to-end product offering in the advanced wound care market.

SANUWAVE’s portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate tissue regeneration biological signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement combined with tissue growth which helps restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact:

SANUWAVE Health, Inc.
Kevin Richardson II
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
978-922-2447
[email protected]

Anne Marie Fields

Managing Director

Rx Communications Group

[email protected]

ti?nf=ODEwMDU4NiMzODY3MDIxIzUwMDAzMzE3Ng
b02d9162-2ca6-43f0-b431-487494afe96d

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)