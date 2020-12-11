Fourth quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.16 per share
PR Newswire
TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2020
TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on January 13, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2020.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with NYSE:BHE. Click here to check it out.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-electronics-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-301190879.html
SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.