  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Benchmark Electronics Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

December 11, 2020 | About: NYSE:BHE +0%

Fourth quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.16 per share

PR Newswire

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on January 13, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2020.

Benchmark Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Benchmark Electronics, Inc.)

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-electronics-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-301190879.html

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)