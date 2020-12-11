  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
CAE and its employees raise $1 million for Centraide of Greater Montreal (United Way) amid COVID-19 pandemic

December 11, 2020 | About: NYSE:CAE +0% TSX:CAE +1.59%

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2020

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) — CAE announces today that it has raised 1 million dollars in its 2020 CAE-Centraide (United Way) fundraising campaign, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For the second consecutive year, CAE raised 1 million dollars through employee donations, fundraising activities and a corporate donation.

"For the last nine months, the pandemic has hit the most vulnerable people especially hard, therefore I am very proud that CAE has collected 1 million dollars to support the Greater Montreal community in which thousands of our employees and their family live and work," said Marc Parent, President and CEO of CAE. "This achievement is a testament to the exceptional commitment and generosity of CAE employees, who despite the challenges and the new reality they had to adapt to, have continued to support Centraide in the fight against poverty and social exclusion. It demonstrates the strength of our company and its dedication to supporting our community."

CAE and Unifor Local 522 have led campaigns for Centraide for many years and have been commended by 10 Centraide Solidaires Awards, which recognize the excellence and outstanding results of their campaigns. Since 2000, CAE and its employees have donated $13.6 million to Centraide of Greater Montreal.

In addition to Centraide, CAE supports the communities in which it operates through donations and sponsorships that mainly support causes in education, civil aviation, defence, security and healthcare. The company also encourages volunteering efforts through its CAEvolunteering program, which promotes volunteering and donates to several causes supported by employees.

You can learn more about CAE's societal goals and achievements in its FY20 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About CAE
CAE is a high-technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cae-and-its-employees-raise-1-million-for-centraide-of-greater-montreal-united-way-amid-covid-19-pandemic-301190944.html

SOURCE CAE INC.


