PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

S&P Global Platts Announced NextEra Energy Won the Third Annual Energy Transition Award

December 11, 2020 | About: NYSE:SPGI +0%

One of Nearly Two Dozen Leadership and Innovation Awards Unveiled at 22nd Global Energy Awards

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based NextEra Energy, Inc., a leading clean energy company, took this year's Energy Transition Award, recognizing its leadership in ESG* at the 22nd annual Global Energy Awards of S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. The utility company bested nine other finalists for the important environment, social and governance (ESG) title announced at the first-ever virtual presentation of the Awards.

S&P Global Platts logo

Richard Mattison, Chief Executive Officer, S&P Global Trucost, said: "NextEra Energy deserved this year's top honors in ESG for leading the way in both contracting a substantial amount of wind, solar and battery storage projects and achieving significant emissions reductions as part of its continued commitment to net zero carbon emissions operations."

NextEra Energy owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is one of the world's largest generators of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage.

S&P Global Trucost said what put NextEra ahead of its peers were a number of impressive reported performance metrics, among others including: Signed contracts to build approximately 12,000 MW of additional wind, solar and battery storage projects as of the close of 2019. It's announced target of emissions reductions per unit of generation by 67% by 2025 from a 2005 baseline, equivalent, to a 40% reduction in absolute emissions – and this, despite an expected doubling of generation over the period. Already, NextEra reports more than 50% of its generation is from zero and near zero emitting sources.

Jim Robo, NextEra Energy Chairman and CEO, said: "We are extremely honored to receive the Leadership in Energy Transition Award. For three decades, we have been a driving force in reducing emissions across the U.S. power sector. Fueled by our culture of innovation, our team is passionate about generating clean, renewable energy, while continuing to disrupt and transform our industry. We will strive to continue to lead the industry toward a more sustainable energy future."

AWARD CRITERIA

Unlike the other Global Energy Awards, no nominations were accepted for this award. The list of shortlisted finalists was identified by S&P Global Trucost, by assessing the public disclosure of global power companies included in the S&P Global LargeMidCap Index1, captured by Trucost's annual research engagement program2. Consideration was given to a range of performance factors. For more on criteria and S&P Global Trucost, contact [email protected].

"Congratulations to NextEra Energy, as well as all the finalists for their commitment and contributions to a more sustainable energy future," said Murray Fisher, Global Energy Awards program director. "S&P Global Platts looks forward to its continue partnering with S&P Global Trucost ahead and continuing to identify companies demonstrating exemplary helmsmanship and innovation in this important ESG award category of the Platts Global Energy Awards program."

*ESG - Environmental, social, and governance

Contact:
Kathleen Tanzy, +1-917-331-4607, [email protected] (Americas)

About S&P Global Platts
At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts.

1 Data as of end August 2020: https://us.spindices.com/indices/equity/sp-global-largemidcap-usd
2 https://eu.spindices.com/documents/additional-material/the-trucost-research-process.pdf

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-platts-announced-nextera-energy-won-the-third-annual-energy-transition-award-301191184.html

SOURCE S&P Global Platts


