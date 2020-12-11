PR Newswire
CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2020
CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.275 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on March 3, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 29, 2021.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with NYSE:CAG. Click here to check it out.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.
For more information, please contact:
MEDIA: Mike Cummins
312-549-5257
[email protected]
INVESTORS: Brian Kearney
312-549-5002
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-announces-quarterly-dividend-payment-301190916.html
SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.