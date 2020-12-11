Khiron to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on December 14th. Khiron Chairman Chris Naprawa will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

DATE: December 14th, 2020

TIME: 10:30am ET/7:30am PT

FORMAT: Live 10 minute presentation & 10 minute Q&A session

REGISTRATION: ve.mysequire.com/

View the Khiron profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/KHRN.V

Recent Khiron Developments

Khiron High THC medical cannabis product successfully imported into Peru , with first prescriptions to be filled in December through a partnership with Farmacia Universal S.A.C.

, with first prescriptions to be filled in December through a partnership with Farmacia Universal S.A.C. Company's medical cannabis products and clinic services are now covered by Colombia's major health insurance providers, including medical cannabis as a first line therapy

major health insurance providers, including medical cannabis as a first line therapy Announces the opening of its first Zerenia clinic in Medellin , Colombia´s second largest city with reach to over 6 million residents in the region

, Colombia´s second largest city with reach to over 6 million residents in the region Mr. Juan Carlos Echeverry is appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, bringing extensive experience as Colombia's Minister of Finance from 2010-2012 and as CEO and President of Ecopetrol from 2015-2017

is appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, bringing extensive experience as Minister of Finance from 2010-2012 and as CEO and President of Ecopetrol from 2015-2017 Completed a bought deal financing on November 26, 2020 , for aggregate gross proceeds of $14,490,000 CAD

, for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD Company surpassed 5,600 patient prescriptions for its medical cannabis products in Colombia

The Company plans to deploy its Zerenia™ medical cannabis clinics and telehealth strategy in Mexico , building on the success of its vertical integration strategy in Colombia

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Peru and has a presence in Mexico, Uruguay, UK, Spain and also in Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.

Leveraging its first-mover advantage and patient-oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, product innovation, agricultural infrastructure, wholly-owned medical clinics, and online doctor education programs to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with Kuida™ now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

