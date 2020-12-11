Santa Cruz County Bank Announces Appointment of Krista Snelling President and Chief Executive Officer

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTC Pink: SCZC), with assets over $1.4 billion, is a top rated community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz County. Today the Bank announced the appointment of Krista Snelling as President and Chief Executive Officer of Santa Cruz County Bank. Ms. Snelling will assume the President and CEO role beginning March 1, 2021.

Chairman William J. Hansen commented, "Today we are pleased to announce the appointment of Krista Snelling as President and CEO of Santa Cruz County Bank to become effective March 1, 2021. Ms. Snelling joins us from Five Star Bank, a $2+ billion, award-winning community business bank headquartered in Sacramento, California where she serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer.

Krista brings nearly 25 years of strategic financial and operational expertise to Santa Cruz County Bank. As a Board we look forward to working with Krista and feel confident she will execute on our strategic plan."

President and CEO Krista Snelling remarked, "I look forward to the opportunity to lead this top performing community bank and am fortunate to be surrounded by this talented team of employees. I thank the Board of Directors for placing their confidence in me and recognize this financial institution is highly respected as an arbiter of growth and economic development in the tri-county region. I look forward to building upon the proven success of this organization while connecting with all of our employees and customers as we advance a culture of community engagement. I am confident my knowledge and experience are aligned with Santa Cruz County Bank and look forward to collaboratively reaching our highest potential."

Ms. Snelling graduated from the University of the Pacific with a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in Mathematics and Economics. Krista also holds a Master of Arts degree in Economics from UC Davis. Krista serves as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services and on the Advisory Board of the Eberhardt School of Business at the University of the Pacific where she is a frequent guest lecturer. Krista was recognized by the Sacramento Business Journal among the CFOs of the Year in 2019, as a Sacramento Business Journal Woman Who Means Business in 2020 and was also the recipient of

Sacramento Commercial Real Estate Women's Nancy Hotchkiss Woman of Impact Award in 2020. Krista is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant. Krista and her husband, Edmund, are relocating to the Santa Cruz area along with their two children.

ABOUT SANTA CRUZ COUNTY BANK

Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004. It is a top-rated, locally-owned and operated, full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. The bank has seven branches–Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Santa Cruz (2), Scotts Valley and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus, and direct access to decision makers. The bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley, and a top USDA lender in the state of

California. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.

Santa Cruz County Bank stock is publicly traded on the OTC marketplace under the symbol SCZC. Stock purchase orders may be placed online, through a brokerage firm, or through Market Makers listed in the Investor Relations section of the bank's website. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com.

SOURCE Santa Cruz County Bank