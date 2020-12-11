Infosys Celebrates Eight Years on NYSE, Achieving Carbon Neutrality, and Announcing its ESG Vision 2030

- Marks 2020 milestones by virtually ringing NYSE Closing Bell®

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, will ring the Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 11, 2020 to commemorate its eighth anniversary of being listed on the Exchange. Infosys CEO, Salil Parekh, will ring the Closing Bell® in a ceremony celebrating the company's 2020 achievements, including its eight years of trading on NYSE, rapid growth in the U.S., and its recently announced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Vision for 2030.

"We are honored to celebrate eight momentous years of Infosys on the Exchange by ringing the Closing Bell® at the NYSE. This has been a pivotal year for our employees, customers, and investors, as we have together faced historic challenges. As the world emerges out of the ongoing disruption, we have remained steadfastly committed to helping global enterprises navigate the challenges through rapid digital acceleration. This year also marks Infosys' expanded investment in our U.S. presence, commitment to create 25,000 new American jobs by 2022, and efforts to meet the reskilling and employment needs raised by COVID-19. The moment also celebrates the company's ESG roadmap for 2030, through which it continues to set high aspirations towards being a well-governed organization for diverse talent with an inclusive workplace and community strategies to leverage technology for good," said, Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys.

"We congratulate Infosys on eight strong years as part of the NYSE community, the home to leading innovators and disruptors. We look forward to your contributions for many years to come," said, John Tuttle, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group.

As Infosys celebrates eight years of trading on NYSE, it remains focused on its legacy of purpose and impact. In 2020, Infosys achieved carbon neutrality, 30 years ahead of 2050, the timeline set by the Paris Agreement. In its recently published Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Vision for 2030, the company also outlined ambitious goals for hiring and retaining talent as well as creating an inclusive workplace. Through Infosys Foundation USA, Infosys also invests in expanding access to computer science and maker education in K-12 public schools across the U.S.

In the last three years, Infosys has exceeded its U.S. hiring goals by creating 13,000 new American jobs and launching six Technology and Innovation Centers in the U.S. At a critical moment during the COVID-19 pandemic, Infosys expanded its hiring commitment, announcing plans to hire 12,000 more American workers over the next two years, bringing its U.S. pledge to 25,000 jobs over five years. To support these efforts, Infosys also launched the Reskill and Restart initiative, leading an industry consortium to train job seekers and build pathways to connect them with employers.

The Closing Bell® ceremony will be broadcasted here at 4 p.m. EST on December 11 (2:30 a.m. IST on December 12). A link to the event will be available on Infosys' Investor Relations webpage.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

