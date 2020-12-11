Copper Mountain Mining Meets its 2020 Sustainability Targets

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX:C6C)(the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce that the Company has achieved a "AAA" rating for its Aboriginal and Community Outreach and a "AA" rating for Safety and Health under the Canadian Mining Association's Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) standards. The external verification was completed by an independent, qualified and Certified TSM Verification Service Provider for TSM requirements.

The Company has wholly adopted the TSM standards and has already achieved a "AA" rating for its Tailings Management. Copper Mountain is targeting to achieve at least an "A" rating on the remaining TSM protocols by the end of 2021. These protocols include: Biodiversity Conservation Management, Crisis Management Planning, Energy Use and GHG Management, Child and Forced Labour Free Certification and Water Stewardship.

"We set a target at the beginning of this year to achieve at least a 'AA' rating in these categories and we exceeded our goal," commented Gil Clausen, Copper Mountain's President and CEO. "We take our ESG commitments seriously at Copper Mountain, and our progress demonstrates that commitment. Setting and achieving these TSM targets is just one example. Another initiative that is currently underway, is our plan to trial electric trolley assist, which has the potential to replace diesel consumption in our haulage fleet with hydroelectricity, thereby reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions. We are currently partnered with Komatsu/SMS, ABB, the BC government, and BC Hydro to advance this trial. Through hydro electrification and capacity increases, we plan to reduce our carbon intensity by over 50% in five to seven years as we aim to be net zero by 2035. So not only will Copper Mountain be producing the metals that drive a green economy we will deliver that value the right way."

Copper Mountain is committed to transparent and continuous disclosure on its ESG programs and will provide regular updates on its TSM progress and ESG initiatives.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine currently produces approximately 90 million pounds of copper equivalent. Copper Mountain also has the development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the successful exploration of the Company's properties in Canada and Australia, the reliability of the historical data referenced in this press release and risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copper-mountain-mining-meets-its-2020-sustainability-targets-301191106.html

SOURCE Copper Mountain Mining Corporation