TuanChe Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 18, 2020

December 11, 2020 | About: NAS:TC +0%

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TuanChe Limited ("TuanChe" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TC), a leading omni-channel automotive marketplace in China, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 unaudited financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, December 18, 2020. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuanche.com/.

TuanChe's management will hold a conference call on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 7:30 A.M. Eastern Time or 8:30 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US (Toll-Free):

1-888-346-8982


International:

1-412-902-4272


Mainland China (Toll Free):

400-120-1203


Hong Kong:

852-3018-4992


Hong Kong (Toll Free):

800-905-945


Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "TuanChe Limited".

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuanche.com/.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until December 25, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

US (Toll Free):

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10150388

About TuanChe

Founded in 2010, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) is a leading omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. TuanChe offers services to connect automotive consumers with various industry players such as automakers, dealers and other automotive service providers. TuanChe provides automotive marketing and transaction related services by integrating its online platforms with offline sales events. Through its integrated marketing solutions, TuanChe turns individual and isolated automobile purchase transactions into large-scale collective purchase activities by creating an interactive many-to-many environment. TuanChe also provides virtual dealership services by connecting automakers and franchised dealerships with secondary dealers, which ultimately helps automakers penetrate and expand into lower-tier cities. Furthermore, leveraging its proprietary data analytics and advanced digital marketing system, TuanChe's online marketing service platform helps industry customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising placements. For more information, please contact [email protected].

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

TuanChe Limited
Cynthia Tan
Tel: +86-10-6398-6232
Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Phone: +86 (10) 6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

Brandi Piacente
Phone: +1 (212) 481-2050
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuanche-limited-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-december-18-2020-301191020.html

SOURCE TuanChe Limited


