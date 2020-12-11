  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

QualChoice Health Insurance Hires Chris O'Dwyer as New Director of Sales

December 11, 2020 | About: NYSE:CNC -0.11%

PR Newswire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 11, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QualChoice Health Insurance has announced that Chris O'Dwyer has joined the company as Director of Sales, effective Nov. 23.

Over the course of O'Dwyer's 28-year career in health insurance sales, he has held positions on both the brokerage and carrier sides of the health insurance industry. Most recently, he worked for CIGNA, where he served as the new business manager for small markets around Arkansas. Prior to that, O'Dwyer spent 25 years with two of the top 5 mid-south regional brokerage firms, Hagan Newkirk Financial Services (now Arthur J. Gallagher) and the Hatcher Agency. Shifting to the carrier side of the industry with CoreSource, A Trustmark Company, he worked directly with large and small groups, both fully insured and self-funded.

"Chris' reputation and experience precede him. He has a deep knowledge of the health insurance industry and is well known and liked in the communities we serve around Arkansas," said John Ryan, President and CEO. "We are thrilled for Chris to join our team, and are looking forward to seeing what he accomplishes here."

"Making real connections with people around Arkansas and helping them find the best insurance option is why I do what I do," said O'Dwyer. "QualChoice truly cares about both the businesses and customers it supports, and will go above and beyond to make sure they get the best price, quality and customer support.."

O'Dwyer is a central Arkansas native and attended Hendrix College in Conway, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is an active resident in the Conway community and regularly volunteers for St. Joseph Church and School, where he currently serves as cross-country assistant coach and previously served as president of the school board.

For more information about QualChoice Health Insurance, visit QualChoice.com.

About QualChoice
QualChoice is a managed care company offering a comprehensive line of group health benefit and ancillary products, both fully-insured and self-insured, for Arkansas businesses. The company has become a market leader in providing competitively priced managed care products and excellent customer support.

QualChoice is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a multinational Fortune® 50 company with over 30 years of managed care experience. Centene offers a range of specialty health solutions and provides health coverage to more than 20 million Americans.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualchoice-health-insurance-hires-chris-odwyer-as-new-director-of-sales-301191201.html

SOURCE QualChoice


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)