5 Stocks Growing Earnings

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, as of Dec. 11, the following guru-held companies have positive future earnings estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Alliance Data Systems

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) were trading around $75.95 on Friday.

The payment solutions company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 15.30% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 32.80%. While the return on equity of 22.42% is outperforming the sector, the return on assets of 1.23% is underperforming 54% of companies in the credit services industry.

With 1.25% of outstanding shares, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.67% and Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26%.

Synnex

On Friday, Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX) was trading around $78.45 per share.

With a market cap of $4.04 billion, the company provides wholesale IT integration, distribution and outsourcing services. It has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 18.30% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 10%. The ROE of 12.64% and ROA of 4.03% are outperforming 60% of companies in the software industry.

With 1.55% of outstanding shares, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)'s Causeway Capital is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.53% and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

Insight Enterprises

Shares of Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) were trading around $73.21 per share on Friday.

With a market cap of $2.57 billion, the IT provider has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 24.10% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 10%. The ROE of 13.78% and ROA of -3.93% are outperforming 60% of companies in the software industry.

With 1.29% of outstanding shares, Royce is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.18% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.26%.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was trading around $27.25 per share on Friday.

The apparel and home goods retailer has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have declined 3.50% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 5.21%. The ROE of -0.56% and ROA of -0.23% are underperforming 58% of companies in the cyclical retail industry.

With 2.29% of outstanding shares, Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38%.

Nexstar

On Friday, Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) was trading around $109.62 per share.

With a market cap of $4.83 billion, the telecommunications company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 18.40% over the last three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 5.64%. The return on equity of 26.77% and return on assets of 4.09% are outperforming 76% of companies in the diversified media industry.

With 4.73% of outstanding shares, Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.



