Baron Funds Commentary: The Power of Active, Long-Term Investing

"Historically, the stock market has doubled on average every 10 to 12 years. We strive to do better." - Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)
Staying invested in equities over longer periods increases the likelihood of positive returns. Historically, our economy has grown on average 6%-7% nominally per year, or doubling every 10 or 12 years, and the stock markets have closely reflected that growth.
As GDP Has Grown, So Has the Stock Market
U.S. GDP in 1967 was $850 billion, 53 years later it is $21.2 trillion. That's 25 times greater than it was in 1967. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was around 850 and the S&P 500 was 90 in 1967. They are now 28,000 and 3,300, respectively.
Long-Term Investors Have Had Better Chances of Positive Returns
An investor in a product that tracks the S&P 500 Index would have had a 69% chance of generating a positive return during any given quarter between 1926 and 2020. Increasing the investment horizon to 10 years would have resulted in a 95% chance of a positive return. And investing over any 20-year or 30-year period would have produced positive returns 100% of the time.
A Few Missed Days May Be Costly
Since we cannot predict when economic and market cycles start or end, there is no good time to time the market. Over the past four market cycles, missing the best five days would have resulted in a 36.7% lower value of a hypothetical $10,000 investment, and missing the best 10 days would have resulted in a 53.6% lower value. As big down days are often closely followed by big up days, those who panic and sell on the down days are likely to miss out on the ensuing up days.
