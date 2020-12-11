  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Smith Thomas W Buys Vapotherm Inc, Sells Copart Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Systemax Inc

December 11, 2020 | About: VAPO -4.45% CPRT +1.94% SYX +1.65% ADS -2.93%

Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company Smith Thomas W (Current Portfolio) buys Vapotherm Inc, sells Copart Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Systemax Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Thomas W. As of 2020Q3, Smith Thomas W owns 8 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SMITH THOMAS W
  1. Wayfair Inc (W) - 272,500 shares, 49.31% of the total portfolio.
  2. Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 100,048 shares, 21.07% of the total portfolio.
  3. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 148,300 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.74%
  4. Cimpress PLC (CMPR) - 156,650 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio.
  5. World Acceptance Corp (WRLD) - 92,150 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vapotherm Inc (VAPO)

Smith Thomas W initiated holding in Vapotherm Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 186,950 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Smith Thomas W sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $39.9 and $48.91, with an estimated average price of $44.58.

Reduced: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Smith Thomas W reduced to a holding in Copart Inc by 32.74%. The sale prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.35%. Smith Thomas W still held 148,300 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Reduced: Systemax Inc (SYX)

Smith Thomas W reduced to a holding in Systemax Inc by 31.03%. The sale prices were between $18.82 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Smith Thomas W still held 20,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.



