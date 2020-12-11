Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) SVP, CFO and Treasurer Kevin F Mclaughlin Sold $934,149 of Shares

SVP, CFO and Treasurer of Acceleron Pharma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin F Mclaughlin (insider trades) sold 7,472 shares of XLRN on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $125.02 a share. The total sale was $934,149.

Acceleron Pharma Inc is a biotechnology company which focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies. It aims to discover key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a market cap of $7.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $124.280000 with and P/S ratio of 64.12. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Acceleron Pharma Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

