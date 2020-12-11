Microsoft Corp (MSFT) EVP, Human Resources Kathleen T Hogan Sold $6.4 million of Shares

EVP, Human Resources of Microsoft Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kathleen T Hogan (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of MSFT on 12/09/2020 at an average price of $212.43 a share. The total sale was $6.4 million.

Microsoft Corp is a technology company. It develop, license, and support a wide range of software products and services. Its business is organized into three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Microsoft Corp has a market cap of $1612.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $213.260000 with a P/E ratio of 34.45 and P/S ratio of 11.12. The dividend yield of Microsoft Corp stocks is 0.98%. Microsoft Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Microsoft Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Microsoft Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

