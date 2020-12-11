Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) CFO and Treasurer Paul Kim Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CFO and Treasurer of Fulgent Genetics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul Kim (insider trades) sold 27,620 shares of FLGT on 12/10/2020 at an average price of $51.81 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.
Fulgent Genetics Inc is a technology company offering genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information used to improve the overall quality of patient care. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a market cap of $1.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.870000 with a P/E ratio of 24.69 and P/S ratio of 8.51. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Fulgent Genetics Inc. .
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO and Treasurer Paul Kim sold 27,620 shares of FLGT stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $51.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.74% since.
- CFO and Treasurer Paul Kim sold 29,949 shares of FLGT stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $46.58. The price of the stock has increased by 7.06% since.
- CFO and Treasurer Paul Kim sold 103,767 shares of FLGT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $46.14. The price of the stock has increased by 8.08% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- COO Jian Xie sold 5,396 shares of FLGT stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $44.09. The price of the stock has increased by 13.11% since.
- COO Jian Xie sold 7,000 shares of FLGT stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $43.85. The price of the stock has increased by 13.73% since.
- COO Jian Xie sold 6,706 shares of FLGT stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $45.11. The price of the stock has increased by 10.55% since.
- Chief Scientific Officer Hanlin Gao sold 301 shares of FLGT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $45.45. The price of the stock has increased by 9.72% since.
- Director John C Bolger sold 4,269 shares of FLGT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $44.24. The price of the stock has increased by 12.73% since.
