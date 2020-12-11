Elastic Nv (ESTC) CEO and Chairman Shay Banon Sold $50 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Elastic Nv (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Shay Banon (insider trades) sold 353,945 shares of ESTC on 12/10/2020 at an average price of $141.24 a share. The total sale was $50 million.

Elastic NV has a market cap of $12.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $141.480000 with and P/S ratio of 23.13.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Shay Banon sold 353,945 shares of ESTC stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $141.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.17% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of ESTC stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $120.78. The price of the stock has increased by 17.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP and General Counsel W.h. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of ESTC stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $131.83. The price of the stock has increased by 7.32% since.

SVP and General Counsel W.h. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of ESTC stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $120.91. The price of the stock has increased by 17.01% since.

