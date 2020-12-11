Republic Services Inc (RSG) CEO and Director Donald W Slager Sold $4.1 million of Shares

CEO and Director of Republic Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Donald W Slager (insider trades) sold 43,199 shares of RSG on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $94.85 a share. The total sale was $4.1 million.

Republic Services Inc is the provider of solid waste management services in the United States. In addition, the company operates landfill gas-to-energy projects, as well as an exploration and production waste business. Republic Services Inc has a market cap of $30.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $94.980000 with a P/E ratio of 29.79 and P/S ratio of 2.99. The dividend yield of Republic Services Inc stocks is 1.73%. Republic Services Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Republic Services Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

