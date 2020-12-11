Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Howard Smith Sold $1.2 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Ralph Lauren Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew Howard Smith (insider trades) sold 12,327 shares of RL on 12/09/2020 at an average price of $100 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Ralph Lauren Corp is a fashion apparels manufacturer that designs and distribute lifestyle products including apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product categories through department stores, specialty retailers and its own outlets. Ralph Lauren Corp has a market cap of $7.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $101.340000 with and P/S ratio of 1.60. The dividend yield of Ralph Lauren Corp stocks is 1.35%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Ralph Lauren Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

