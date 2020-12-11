Ares Management Corp (ARES) Co-Founder, CEO and President Michael J Arougheti Sold $5.9 million of Shares

Co-Founder, CEO and President of Ares Management Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J Arougheti (insider trades) sold 122,577 shares of ARES on 12/11/2020 at an average price of $48.41 a share. The total sale was $5.9 million.

Ares Management LP is a global alternative asset manager. It offers its investor a range of investment strategies and seeks to deliver attractive performance to a growing investor base. Ares Management Corp has a market cap of $6.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.610000 with a P/E ratio of 90.02 and P/S ratio of 4.55. The dividend yield of Ares Management Corp stocks is 3.13%. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Ares Management Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-Founder, CEO and President Michael J Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of ARES stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $48.29. The price of the stock has increased by 0.66% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG David B Kaplan sold 9,899 shares of ARES stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $47.05. The price of the stock has increased by 3.32% since.

Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG David B Kaplan sold 160,971 shares of ARES stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $46.63. The price of the stock has increased by 4.25% since.

Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG David B Kaplan sold 200,099 shares of ARES stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $45.58. The price of the stock has increased by 6.65% since.

Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG David B Kaplan sold 42,027 shares of ARES stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $45.14. The price of the stock has increased by 7.69% since.

Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG David B Kaplan sold 7,106 shares of ARES stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $45.1. The price of the stock has increased by 7.78% since.

