Yelp Inc (YELP) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman Sold $12.2 million of Shares

CEO of Yelp Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeremy Stoppelman (insider trades) sold 400,000 shares of YELP on 12/10/2020 at an average price of $30.55 a share. The total sale was $12.2 million.

Yelp Inc is a provider of online platforms to connect buyers and sellers. It generates revenue by selling advertising space to businesses mainly in the United States. Yelp Inc has a market cap of $2.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.290000 with and P/S ratio of 2.36. Yelp Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 38.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Yelp Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Administrative Officer Laurence Wilson sold 18,866 shares of YELP stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $31.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.57% since.

