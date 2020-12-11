S&co Inc Buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Liberty Latin America, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Sells Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Wells Fargo, Trane Technologies PLC

Boston, MA, based Investment company S&co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Liberty Latin America, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty Latin America, Global Payments Inc, sells Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Wells Fargo, Trane Technologies PLC, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S&co Inc. As of 2020Q3, S&co Inc owns 175 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 716,281 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 237,646 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 408,104 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 192,494 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 385,242 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%

S&co Inc initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.56 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $42.9. The stock is now traded at around $42.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 31,150 shares as of 2020-09-30.

S&co Inc initiated holding in Prosus NV. The purchase prices were between $18.12 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $19.31. The stock is now traded at around $22.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

S&co Inc initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $139.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,120 shares as of 2020-09-30.

S&co Inc initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $42.71, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of 2020-09-30.

S&co Inc initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.

S&co Inc initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $227.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2020-09-30.

S&co Inc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 137.98%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $172.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 80,650 shares as of 2020-09-30.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 57.82%. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $11.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,163,703 shares as of 2020-09-30.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 663,828 shares as of 2020-09-30.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 474.84%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 659,444 shares as of 2020-09-30.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 369.03%. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $192.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 25,154 shares as of 2020-09-30.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $85.9 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $98.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 194,577 shares as of 2020-09-30.

S&co Inc sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $79 and $105, with an estimated average price of $94.86.

S&co Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99.

S&co Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

S&co Inc sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $13.4.

S&co Inc reduced to a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 53.93%. The sale prices were between $7.05 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. S&co Inc still held 329,195 shares as of 2020-09-30.

S&co Inc reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 22.21%. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $29.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. S&co Inc still held 86,268 shares as of 2020-09-30.