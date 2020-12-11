  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
BK Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 Per Share

December 11, 2020 | About: NYSE:BKTI +0%

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2020 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE:BKTI) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on January 19, 2021, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on January 4, 2021.

John Struble, Chairman of the Board, said, "We are pleased to continue the Company's capital return program with the declaration of our nineteenth consecutive quarterly dividend."

About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation is an American holding company deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, with its operating subsidiary manufacturing high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our public safety heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

