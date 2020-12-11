PubMatic Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. ( PUBM) today announced the closing of its initial public offering and the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 885,000 additional shares of Class A common stock. PubMatic sold 2,655,000 shares of Class A common stock, and certain selling stockholders sold 4,130,000 shares of Class A common stock, including the shares sold upon exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. PubMatic will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.



PubMatic’s Class A common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on December 9, 2020, under the ticker symbol “PUBM.”

Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 547-6340 or by email at [email protected] ; or RBC Capital Markets, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at [email protected] .

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 8, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the proposed initial public offering. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on PubMatic’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those in PubMatic’s registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

