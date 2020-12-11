Experian Ranked #1 Top Workplace by Orange County Register for Outstanding Dedication to Company Culture, Employees

Recognizing Experian’s inclusive culture and commitment to its employees and communities during the pandemic, theranked the company as the #1 Top Workplace in 2020. The award, based on employee feedback in a survey of hundreds of leading companies in Orange County, marks the eighth year in row that Experian has been honored.“Our culture of innovation and dedication to technology enabled us to quickly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and honor our commitment to using data for good,” said Craig Boundy, Chief Executive Officer of Experian North America. “All of our decisions at Experian are driven by our desire to lead with empathy. I’m so proud of our organization and all of our amazing colleagues. This #1 ranking reinforces the tenacity, drive and compassion we have demonstrated throughout the pandemic.”Although the company had technology in place to easily initiate working remotely, Experian eased the transition for employees by also launching initiatives dedicated to mental and physical well-being. These initiatives include a COVID-19 Resource Center, enhanced sick-leave policies, increased mentoring opportunities to ensure continuity of professional development, flexible hours and return to office plans, as well as an [url="]ASPIRE+to+be+Well+guide[/url], in partnership with human resources and Employee Resource Groups (ERGs).“In addition to retaining a diverse workforce, we encourage all employees to celebrate their individual culture, backgrounds and differences. We also understand the importance of publicly sharing our internal commitment to acceptance and tolerance in order to spark a larger, global impact,” said Justin Hastings, Chief Human Resources Officer of Experian North America. “This has led to increased employee retention and engagement, as well as new collaborations and opportunities for us to further expand our purpose-driven culture. We are honored that the Orange County Register is recognizing these tireless efforts to make a difference in the communities where we live and work.”In addition to programs focused on its employees, Experian developed and launched a series of programs to help clients, consumers and communities persevere during the pandemic. This included free credit reports for consumers and small businesses, adding video streaming service payments to Experian Boost, hosting #creditchats on social media, the Experian CORE heatmap, [url="]COVID-19+U.S.+Business+Risk+Index+[/url], [url="]Experian%26reg%3B+Health+Payer+Policy+Alerts[/url] and updated fraud protections through the Business Resources Website.As part of its United for Financial Health initiative, Experian also launched two new partnerships with non-profit organizations to empower vulnerable consumers and those marginalized by the pandemic. In collaboration with [url="]Operation+HOPE[/url], Experian is helping vulnerable communities improve financial health with its data, analytics, products and services. Most recently, Experian has partnered with [url="]NAACP+Empowerment+Programs[/url] to offer Home Preservation Grants to African Americans at risk of losing their homes.Although COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges for businesses and individuals alike, Experian remains dedicated to helping employees reach their full human potential and demonstrating that values and purpose do not change in a crisis.Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.We have 17,200 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.Learn more at [url="]www.experianplc.com[/url] or visit our global content hub at our [url="]global+news+blog[/url] for the latest news and insights from the Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005592/en/