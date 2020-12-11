  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Albireo Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

December 11, 2020 | About: ALBO -3.04%

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. ( ALBO), a clinical-stage orphan pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced the grant of inducement stock options exercisable for an aggregate of 18,500 shares of Albireo’s common stock. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $39.77 per share, the closing price of Albireo’s common stock on December 9, 2020, the grant date, and were granted as inducements material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with Albireo in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Each stock option has a 10-year term and vests over a four-year period, subject to the employee’s continued service with Albireo through the applicable vesting dates. The vesting schedule for each stock option is 25 percent on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s start date with Albireo and 75 percent in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Albireo’s 2020 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

About Albireo
Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases and is in Phase 3 development in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and biliary atresia, with a third Phase 3 trial being planned in Alagille syndrome. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008. Albireo Pharma is located in Boston, Massachusetts, and its key operating subsidiary is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Media Contact:
Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905, [email protected]
Lisa Rivero, 617-947-0899, [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 857-272-6177

