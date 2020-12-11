  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Arvinas to Host Webcast Presentation of New Clinical Data from ARV-471 and ARV-110 PROTAC® Protein Degrader Development Programs

December 11, 2020 | About: ARVN +0.57%

– Event to be webcast live on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET –

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. ( ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that it will host a live webcast presentation on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide clinical program updates for its PROTAC® protein degraders ARV-471 and ARV-110. The presentation will include updates from the Phase 1 dose escalation studies of ARV-471 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER positive / HER2 negative breast cancer and ARV-110 in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. The event will also include an overview of the recently initiated Phase 2 dose expansion study for ARV-110.

The live webcast presentation will be available here or on the Company’s website at www.arvinas.com under Events + Presentations. To access the event via dial-in, please dial (844) 467-7654 (domestic) or (602) 563-8497 (international) and refer to conference ID 9681734. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Arvinas website following the presentation.

About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Contacts for Arvinas

Investors
Will O’Connor, Stern Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media
Kirsten Owens, Arvinas Communications
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODEwMTA4MCMzODY4Mjc4IzIxMjIwNzY=
0ae51430-3625-440d-bf30-6e5bd65e84eb

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)