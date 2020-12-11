Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Appointment of New Auditor

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) ( KXIN) today announced the appointment of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP ("MarcumBP") as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective December 9, 2020.



The appointment of MarcumBP was made after a careful and thorough evaluation process and has been approved by Kaixin's board and audit committee.

MarcumBP will replace KPMG Huazhen LLP ("KPMG") as Kaixin's independent registered public accounting firm. Kaixin's decision to change its auditor was not the result of any disagreement between Kaixin and KPMG on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.

