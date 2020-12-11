  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

United Natural Foods Reports Employment Inducement Grant

December 11, 2020 | About: NYSE:UNFI -8.41%


United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) announced today that on December 11, 2020, it granted a restricted stock unit (“RSU”) award to R. Eric Esper, its Chief Accounting Officer and Controller, covering a total of 43,324 shares of common stock of UNFI. The RSU will vest in three equal annual installments, beginning on the first anniversary of the date of grant.



The RSU was awarded pursuant to Mr. Esper's previously announced appointment, with the number of shares determined based on the market price on the date of grant. The RSU was approved by the Company’s Compensation Committee as an inducement grant in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under Rule 303A.08 of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Listing Standards. This announcement is being made pursuant to the requirements of Rule 303A.08. The terms of the RSU awarded to Mr. Esper are substantially the same as those of other RSUs granted to other UNFI employees. The RSU was not issued under UNFI’s 2020 Equity Incentive Plan but will be governed as if it were so issued.



About United Natural Foods



UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper ‘full-store’ selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit [url="]www.unfi.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005599/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)