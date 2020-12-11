  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kura Oncology Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

December 11, 2020 | About: KURA +2.34%

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. ( KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 9,326,500 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,216,500 shares, at a public offering price of $37.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Kura from the offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Kura, were approximately $345.1 million.

SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse, Barclays and Stifel acted as joint bookrunning managers in the offering. Wedbush PacGrow, JMP Securities and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as co-managers in the offering.

The securities described above were offered by Kura pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed by Kura and became effective by rule of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 7, 2020. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at [email protected]; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at [email protected]; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) 603-5847; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (415) 364-2720.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of two wholly owned small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s most advanced drug candidate is tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor currently in a registration-directed trial (AIM-HN) in patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The Company’s pipeline is also highlighted by KO-539, a potent and selective menin inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2A clinical trial (KOMET-001) in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

Contacts

Company:
Pete De Spain
Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
(858) 500-8803
[email protected]

Investors:
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
Westwicke ICR
(858) 356-5932
[email protected]

Media:
Jason Spark
Managing Director
Canale Communications
(619) 849-6005
[email protected]

