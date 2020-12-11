TCRÂ² Therapeutics to Announce Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of TC-210 in Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR² Therapeutics Inc. ( TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that the Company plans to discuss interim data from the Phase 1 portion of the TC-210 Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with mesothelin-expressing solid tumors in a premarket press release and webcast to be held on Monday, December 14th, 2020.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast with a slide presentation at 8:00am E.T. on Monday, December 14th. The webcast of the conference call will be made available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.tcr2.com. To access the call via dial-in, please dial 866-220-8062 (U.S. toll free) or 470-495-9169 (international) ten minutes prior to the start time with the conference ID number 4070006. Following the live audio webcast, an archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About TCR² Therapeutics

TCR² Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. TCR²’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells) are a unique therapeutic approach, specifically recognizing and killing cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while exhibiting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, TC-210, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). For more information about TCR², please visit www.tcr2.com.

