WeissLaw LLP Reminds GIX, JWS, TNAV, and WPX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE: GIX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE: GIX) in connection with GIX's merger with privately-held Cloudbreak Health, LLC ("Cloudbreak"). Under the terms of the agreement, GIX will acquire Cloudbreak through a reverse merger that will result in Cloudbreak becoming a publicly-listed company. If you own GIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/gix/

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS) in connection with JWS' merger with privately-held Cano Health, LLC ("Cano"). Under the terms of the agreement, JWS will acquire Cano through a reverse merger that will result in Cano becoming a publicly-listed company. If you own JWS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/jws/

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by V99, Inc., a corporation led by TNAV's President and CEO HP Jin. TNAV shareholders will receive only $4.80 for each share of TNAV that they hold, which appears to significantly undervalue TNAV especially in light of the conflicts inherent in the transaction. If you own TNAV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/tnav/

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Devon Energy Corporation ("DVN"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WPX shareholders will receive 0.5165 shares of DVN for each share of WPX common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $8.56 based upon DVN's December 10, 2020 closing price of $16.57. If you own WPX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/wpx/

