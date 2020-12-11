Renren Announces Appointment of New Auditor

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) ("Renren" or the "Company"), which operates a premium used auto business in China through its subsidiary Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) as well as several U.S.-based SaaS businesses, today announced the appointment of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP ("MarcumBP") as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective December 9, 2020.

The appointment of MarcumBP was made after a careful and thorough evaluation process and has been approved by Renren's board and audit committee.

MarcumBP will replace KPMG Huazhen LLP ("KPMG") as Renren's independent registered public accounting firm. Renren's decision to change its auditor was not the result of any disagreement between Renren and KPMG on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.

